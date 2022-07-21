🥎 Kansas Softball Signs Addison Purvis

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball Coach Jennifer McFalls has announced the addition of Addison Purvis, who is transferring from Mississippi State and will join the Jayhawks as a junior for the 2023 season.

Purvis brings versatility to the Jayhawks in that she started at first base, designated player and right field for the Bulldogs as a sophomore in 2022. She made 57 appearances in 2022, making 26 starts, and hit .297 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI. Purvis’s biggest highlight of the season was being named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on March 29 after hitting .750 with three doubles and two home runs in games against Memphis and Stanford. As a freshman, Purvis appeared in 27 games and hit .244 with two doubles and six RBI.