🥎 Kansas Softball Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the Kansas softball home opener just around the corner on March 10, single game tickets are now on sale to the public.

Kansas opens its season against Missouri State at Arrocha Ballpark on March 10, which kicks off the Jayhawk Invitational and the first of 24 home games this season.

General admission tickets will be on sale for $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors for all 24 home games on the schedule. Some highlights include Big 12 series against Texas (March 25-27), Baylor (April 8-10) and Oklahoma (April 29-May 1).

To purchase tickets, contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here.