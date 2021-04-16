🥎 Kansas Softball's Series Opener With Texas Tech Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to inclement weather in Lawrence, Kansas softball’s game against Texas Tech at Arrocha Ballpark on Friday night has been postponed.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon. The second game of the day will follow 30 minutes after the completion of the opener. Sunday’s series finale at noon will be played as scheduled.

