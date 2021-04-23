🥎 Kansas Softball’s Series Opener at Texas Postponed

AUSTIN, Texas – Due to inclement weather in Austin, Texas, Kansas softball’s game against No. 9 Texas at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday night has been postponed.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The second game of the day will remain at a 4 p.m. start. Sunday’s series finale at noon will be played as scheduled at noon.

Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest will be shown via tape-delay (7 p.m. CT), while the 4 p.m. match-up will be shown live on Longhorn Network as scheduled.

For more information and updates, follow Kansas softball through the Kansas Jayhawks app, KUAthletics.com and social media.