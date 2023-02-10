🥎 Kansas Splits Two Games on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. – Kansas split its two games on Friday, beating North Carolina State by a score of 12-6, before falling to No. 12 Arizona 15-2 in Tucson, Ariz. at the Candrea Classic.

GAME ONE

In the first game of the day, Kansas jumped out to a six-run lead early. In the top of the first, junior designated hitter Lyric Moore hit a double to the right–field gap, bringing in senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson and junior pitcher/outfielder Savanna DesRochers. In the very next at-bat, sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno hit a two-run home run to the right field, her first home run of the season.

In the third, Bruno smashed a solo-home run, her first career multi-homer game. After sophomore second baseman Sara Roszak was hit by a pitch, freshman left fielder Aynslee Linduff produced her first career hit, a double into the left-center gap bringing in Roszak. After a throwing error by NC State’s third baseman, junior outfielder Sophia Buzard crossed home plate, giving the Jayhawks a 11-0 lead.

NC State got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. The Wolfpack drew two walks and reached first on a fielding error by Anderson that would have ended the inning. With the bases loaded, NC State singled to left, bringing home two runners. In the next at-bat, NC State scored two more runs after a fielding error by freshman left fielder Hailey Cripe. The Wolfpack hit another double, scoring one more before the Jayhawks got out of the inning.

Junior transfer Addison Purvis made her first start in the circle for KU, allowing no earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched and striking out five batters. Freshman pitcher Lizzy Ludwig replacde Purvis in the fourth and finished the game, striking out three batters. This was Ludwig’s first action as a Jayhawk.