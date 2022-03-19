🥎 Kansas Splits in Day 1 of Rock Chalk Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks went one for two in their two Saturday games in the Rock Chalk Challenge at Arrocha Ballpark. The Jayhawks beat South Dakota 14-6 in their first game and lost to Tulsa 6-5 in the second game.

The Jayhawks now sit at 9-14.

Game 1 – Kansas 14, South Dakota 6

Savanna DesRochers brought in Shayna Espy to give Kansas an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Macy Omli and Espy both earned RBI singles to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 3-0.

In the top of the third, Courtney Wilson scored on an error. Jordyn Pender singled to bring home Tatum Villotta. Shortly after, Jadyn DeWitte hit an RBI single for South Dakota to take the lead 4-3. The Coyotes extended their lead in the top of the fifth to 5-3 with an RBI single by Wilson.

The Jayhawks bounced back in the bottom of the fifth, kicked off with an RBI single by Haleigh Harper. Harper then scored on an error. Ashlyn Anderson doubled to bring home Omli, giving Kansas the lead 6-5.

In the top of the sixth, South Dakota tied the game with an RBI single by DeWitte.

Kansas recaptured the lead 8-6 after Olivia Bruno hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Jayhawks were just getting started in the sixth.

Espy and Hornbuckle scored on an error, and Lyric Moore doubled to bring home Anderson. Gayre doubled to score Anderson, making the score 12-6. DesRochers hit a two-run homer to win the game for the Jayhawks 14-6.

DesRochers led the offense going 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and 2 scored runs.

Game 2 – Tulsa 6, Kansas 5

Tulsa opened the game scoring three in the first. In the top of the third, Makayla Jackson hit an RBI single to score Abby Jones, making the score 4-0 Tulsa.

In the bottom of the third, Peyton Renzi fought back by hitting her first career home run to put the Jayhawks on the board. Moore hit a two-run home run, her first of the season, to make the score 4-3. Espy tied the game up 4-4 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the sixth, Tulsa took the lead 5-4 courtesy of an RBI double by Kennedy Cramer. Tulsa scored one more in the sixth, extending its lead to 6-4.

Moore scored on error to make the score 6-5, in the bottom of the seventh, but the Jayhawks couldn’t get any closer

Moore led the offense going 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will play South Dakota on Sunday March 20th at 2:00 p.m. CT followed by a matchup with Tulsa at 4:30 p.m. CT.