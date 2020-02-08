🥎 Kansas Splits on Day Two of Kajikawa Classic

TEMPE, Ariz – Kansas softball was able to split its two games on the second day of the Kajikawa Classic on Saturday, defeating Seattle 8-0 and falling to No. 12 Tennessee 10-2. The Jayhawks now sit at 1-3 overall on the year with one game remaining in the tournament.

Game One vs. Seattle

Kansas was able to get out in front against the Red Hawks early in the second inning, thanks to a two-run home run by sophomore Shelby Gayre. The Jayhawks’ offense continued to put the pressure on the Seattle pitching staff by putting up five runs in the fifth inning before sophomore Sydnee Ramsey was able to hit the walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior Hailey Reed got her first start and victory of her Jayhawk career against the Red Hawks. She finished the night with three strikeouts on just four hits in 6.0 innings of action.