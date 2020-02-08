🥎 Kansas Splits on Day Two of Kajikawa Classic
TEMPE, Ariz – Kansas softball was able to split its two games on the second day of the Kajikawa Classic on Saturday, defeating Seattle 8-0 and falling to No. 12 Tennessee 10-2. The Jayhawks now sit at 1-3 overall on the year with one game remaining in the tournament.
Game One vs. Seattle
Kansas was able to get out in front against the Red Hawks early in the second inning, thanks to a two-run home run by sophomore Shelby Gayre. The Jayhawks’ offense continued to put the pressure on the Seattle pitching staff by putting up five runs in the fifth inning before sophomore Sydnee Ramsey was able to hit the walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the sixth.
Senior Hailey Reed got her first start and victory of her Jayhawk career against the Red Hawks. She finished the night with three strikeouts on just four hits in 6.0 innings of action.
"I think we showed a tremendous compete factor. I thought Hailey Reed did a great job on the mound. She had great poise and attacked the zone and we got outs when we needed them. Our offense also stepped up. Being able to put up eight runs on Seattle who has a good pitching staff shows that we competed at a high level."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Game Two vs. No. 12 Tennessee
Kansas was hoping to go 2-0 on Saturday, however, a nationally ranked opponent in Tennessee didn’t make it easy on the Jayhawks. The Lady Vols jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings of action before KU was able to get its first run of the game. Kansas had were set up to cut into the Tennessee lead in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs. However, the Jayhawks could only tack on one run in the inning, cutting the lead down to four.
Tennessee would explode for four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the game 10-2.
"I feel like the final score doesn't really illustrate what the game felt like. We were in that game the entire time. We had opportunities but unfortunately, we weren't able to get the timely hits to put us back into the ball game. The biggest thing I am seeing is our team is coming together, we are putting some runs up, getting some power going and we are getting some big stops."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Sophomore Shelby Gayre finished 1-for-3 (.333) with a home run and a team-high three RBI against Seattle.
- Senior Hailey Reed recorded the first win of her Kansas career against Seattle. She finished with three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.
- Sophomore Sydnee Ramsey went 4-for-7 (.571) combined in the two games, including a solo home run against Seattle.
- Sophomore Cheyenne Hornbuckle had a pinch-hit, two-run double against Seattle.
Next Up
- Kansas will conclude the Kajikawa Classic on Sunday, Feb. 9, with a game against Utah. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. (central) from Farrington Field.