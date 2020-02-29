🥎 Kansas Splits Two Games at the Reveille Classic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas softball team split its two games on Saturday at the Reveille Classic, defeating Southeastern Louisiana, 3-2, and falling to Texas A&M, 7-6, at Davis Diamond.
Game One vs. Southern Louisiana
The Jayhawks got on the board first with redshirt-sophomore Sydnee Ramsey hitting a single, but advanced to second on the throw, to bring in junior Brittany Jackson in the opening inning. Following Ramsey, sophomore Morgyn Wynne grounded out to the shortstop and was able to bring Ramsey in. Southeastern Louisiana tied it, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth, which would eventually force the game into extra innings.
At the top of the eighth, Wynne flew out to center field to bring in Jackson from second base and take the lead going into the bottom of the inning, 3-2. KU converted a 1-4-2 double play at the start of the bottom of the eighth then senior Hailey Reed threw her tenth strikeout of the day to seal the victory.
"Hailey Reed did an incredible job of competing today. I thought she threw a heck of a game for us. She competed for eight solid innings. I just love her poise and the fact that every time she steps on the field, she wants to win. Fortunately, we came out on top today with an ugly win. I’m most proud of our team for finishing, staying together and finding a way to get the win.”"Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Game Two vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M got off to a quick start scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the third inning. The Aggies held onto the four-point lead until the top of the sixth with Dellinger hitting a home run over the left-field wall. Gayre, freshman Madison Hirsch and freshman Ashlyn Anderson all recorded an RBI in the inning to tie it, 4-4.
The Aggies answered in the bottom of the sixth, putting up three runs. Gayre hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to bring the score within one, but Texas A&M was able to close out the inning to seal the game.
"My biggest take away from the game is our fight. The girls on the team have trust in each other, trust in the process and trust we are going to play seven innings for a reason. We can score a lot of runs and the game is about momentum, but I just love our fight as a team and our chemistry."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- The Jayhawks scored six runs in two innings against the Aggies. KU scored four in the sixth inning and two in the seventh.
- Reed pitched all eight innings against Southeastern Louisiana and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts. With the win, Reed improves to 4-3 this season.
- Ramsey went 2-3 from the plate and had one RBI against Southern Louisiana
- Gayre was 3-4 at the plate against Texas A&M. Gayre had one home run and three RBI.
- Dellinger went 2-3 from the plate with one home run and one RBI against the Aggies.
Next Up
The Jayhawks will close out the Reveille Classic against Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 29, at 10:30 a.m. CT.