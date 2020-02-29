🥎 Kansas Splits Two Games at the Reveille Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas softball team split its two games on Saturday at the Reveille Classic, defeating Southeastern Louisiana, 3-2, and falling to Texas A&M, 7-6, at Davis Diamond.

Game One vs. Southern Louisiana

The Jayhawks got on the board first with redshirt-sophomore Sydnee Ramsey hitting a single, but advanced to second on the throw, to bring in junior Brittany Jackson in the opening inning. Following Ramsey, sophomore Morgyn Wynne grounded out to the shortstop and was able to bring Ramsey in. Southeastern Louisiana tied it, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth, which would eventually force the game into extra innings.

At the top of the eighth, Wynne flew out to center field to bring in Jackson from second base and take the lead going into the bottom of the inning, 3-2. KU converted a 1-4-2 double play at the start of the bottom of the eighth then senior Hailey Reed threw her tenth strikeout of the day to seal the victory.