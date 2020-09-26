🏐 Kansas Splits Opening Weekend With Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) fell to the Baylor Bears (1-1) in three sets Saturday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Following a thrilling Jayhawk win from the previous night, the Lady Bears rallied from their performance the night before and earned the first set victory, 25-14.

The Jayhawks battled in the second set and nearly claimed momentum late with the lead changing three times throughout the set, before ultimately falling to the Bears, 25-19.

Baylor held the lead throughout the third set, forcing Kansas to call a timeout early. The Jayhawks tallied a three-point scoring run and were working on gaining back momentum, but the Baylor attack propelled the Bears to a third set victory, 25-15.

Jenny Mosser netted double-digit kills for the second-consecutive match, and led the team for the first time in her KU career. Anezka Szabo and Caroline Crawford each netted three blocks, and helped slow down the Baylor momentum during the match.

Molly Schultz made her second appearance as the Kansas libero and finished with a team-best nine digs, while Sara Nielsen finished with 18 assists and two aces.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns in a two-match series Oct. 1-2. The first match between the Big 12 schools is on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., on the Longhorn Network.