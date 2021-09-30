⚽️ Kansas State Edges Kansas 2-1 in Overtime

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On a soggy and long night at Rock Chalk Park, Kansas State came out with a 2-1 win in overtime of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Kansas State’s Caylee Thornhill scored the golden goal in the 99th minute of the match.

The start of the game was delayed 85 minutes due to weather and a power outage in the 42nd minute of the match caused a 25-minute delay.

Kansas State scored a goal in the 7th minute of the match, but Kansas responded with a goal of their own in the 36th minute to even the score at 1-1. The play began on a shot from senior Rylan Childers from about 25 yards out that the Kansas State keeper saved before saving another shot off the head of sophomore Brie Severns. Sophomore Shira Elinav would ultimately score the goal on the third chance with the assist going to Severns. It was the third goal of the season for Elinav and the third assist of the season for Severns.

Statistically, Kansas dominated the game in every facet but the final score. The Jayhawks outshot the Wildcats 19-9, including 10-3 in the second half. KU also held the advantage 11-5 in shots on goal and 10-4 on corner kicks.

Freshman Magali Gagné led the Jayhawks with three shots, while five other Jayhawks had two each, including sophomores Mackenzie Boeve, Moira Kelley and Severns, freshman Raena Childers and senior Grace Wiltgen. Wiltgen led Kansas with two shots on goal for the match.

With the loss, Kansas fell to 5-7-1 overall, including 0-3 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats improved to 6-6-0 on the season and 1-2-0 in conference play.

Kansas will continue their conference season at Iowa State on Sunday, Oct. 3. Kick is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.