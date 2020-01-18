🏀 Kansas Stifles Texas Tech, 67-50

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team won its first Big 12 conference game against Texas Tech, 67-50, on Saturday night, Jan. 18, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas improves to 12-4 on the season and 1-4 in Big 12 play while Texas Tech drops to 12-4 on the year and 1-4 in the league.

Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho paced the Jayhawks with a team-high 16 points on 6-of-14 (42.8%) shooting from the field along with three rebounds and two steals. In her first game back from injury, junior forward Tina Stephens finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting and three boards.

Kansas and Texas Tech traded baskets in the first, but thanks to a jumper from De Carvalho and a fast-break layup from sophomore guard Aniya Thomas, the Jayhawks took a 17-13 lead into the second quarter.

The Jayhawks pulled away in the second quarter with a 12-5 run in the last 3:57 that was capped off with a triple before the halftime buzzer from freshman guard Holly Kersgieter. KU led, 34-25, over TTU entering half.

Kansas extended its lead with a 9-2 run to start the third quarter and would take a 53-39 lead into the final quarter. The Jayhawks kept its lead as it outscored the Lady Raiders 14-11 in the fourth and cruised to a 67-50 win.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play the first of its two-road game stint against Texas inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.