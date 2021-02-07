🏀 Kansas Storms Back to Beat TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks used a big second half to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs 82-72 Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas, which trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, improved to 7-9 on the season and 3-7 in Big 12 play. TCU dropped to 7-9 overall and 2-8 in conference play.

The Jayhawks had five players in double figures in the contest. Leading the way was Tina Stephens with 20 points, followed by Ioanna Chatzileonti with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter with 15 points, Aniya Thomas with 11 points, and Zakiyah Franklin with 10 points. Chatzileonti’s 17 points established a new career high.

Kansas got off to a hot start scoring the first eight points of the game and holding TCU scoreless for the first 5:37 of the game. TCU followed Kansas’ early run with 11-3 run of its own to even the score at the end of the first quarter.

TCU came out of the break hot with its own 8-0 run. Stephens put an end to the run with an and-one. The teams would trade runs throughout the second quarter, but TCU pulled out to their largest lead of 13 towards the end of the first half. Kersgieter sank two free throws and Katrine Jessen drilled a jumper to cut TCU’s lead to eight at the half.

Kansas came out on a mission in the second half. In the third quarter the Jayhawks shot lights out going 9-16 (56.3%) from the field, and 3-4 (75%) from beyond the arc. TCU had answers for the Jayhawks’ shooting as the Horned Frogs went 7-11 (63.6%) from the field and 3-6 (50%) from three-point range. TCU would take a three-point advantage into the final quarter.

The Jayhawks did not go down without a fight. After trading baskets for the first four minutes the Jayhawks were within two. Thomas found space on the wing and drilled a three-pointer, giving the Jayhawks their first lead since the first quarter. The Jayhawks got hot after that.

They did not trail for the remainder of the game as TCU only could tie it one more time. Down the stretch the Jayhawks got clutch free throw shooting from Kersgieter, Stephens and Franklin who went 6-7 from the charity stripe in the final 30 seconds of the game.

Kansas’ 82 points was the most in conference play this season. Five Jayhawks scored in double figures for the second time this year against TCU. Overall Kansas was 25-59 (42.4%) from the field and 7-18 (38.9%) from three-point range. The defense held TCU to 27-64 (42.4%) from the field and 8-21 (38.1) from beyond the arc.

STAT OF THE GAME

5 – Kansas had five players score in double figures Sunday afternoon. The last time they had five double-figure scorers also came against TCU earlier this year. Stephens’ 20-point performance is her second 20-point performance of the season. Chatzileonti dropped 11 points in the fourth quarter alone on 4-6 shooting.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With under six to play in the game, the Jayhawks were within one point. After a defensive stop, they came down the court looking to regain the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Thomas found a pocket of space on the outside, lined up a three-pointer and drilled it. The Jayhawks would not trail for the remainder of the game and would go onto win by double digits.

NOTES

Tina Stephens led the team with 20 points. This is the ninth time this season that Stephens has scored in double digits. This is also the fourth time this season that Stephens has led the team in points.

Ioanna Chatzileonti led the team in rebounds with 10. This is the fifth time this season that Chatzileonti has led the team in rebounds.

Chatzileonti also had career-high 17 points which makes for her second double-double this year.

Aniya Thomas led the team in assists with three. This is the first time this season she has led the team in assists.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Morgantown for a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday Feb. 10 at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CT) on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.