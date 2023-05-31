📚 Kansas Student-Athletes Have Record-Breaking Semester in Classroom

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second straight semester, Kansas student-athletes established a new non-COVID era record, recording a combined department grade point average of 3.40.

Eleven programs established new program records with their grade point averages, while 89 student-athletes earned a 4.0 term GPA and 79 percent of all student-athletes earned AD Honor Roll status.

For the second straight semester, all 16 programs had a team GPA over 3.0 for the semester.

“This was another incredibly successful semester in the classroom, and I am especially proud that this is becoming the standard here because of the impressive work from our student-athletes and academic staff,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “It is also an exceptional achievement to have 11 programs establish new records and continue to raise the bar each and every semester.”

So far this year, Kansas has had 106 student-athletes earn Academic All-Conference honors from the Big 12, including 74 in the fall and 32 in the winter. The spring sports teams will be announced in June.