Kansas Student-Athletes Post Strong Semester in Classroom

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes continued to standout in the classroom, collecting a 3.40 department grade-point average for the 2021 spring semester. Each of the 14 teams recorded a 3.00 GPA or better, with five teams establishing new program records.

Men’s Basketball, Football, Men’s Golf, Tennis and Men’s Track & Field hit new team records in the spring, while Volleyball posted the highest GPA of the semester at 3.79.

“Despite the incredible challenges of the past year, our student-athletes rose to the occasion to set a new benchmark of excellence in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “On behalf of our entire department, we are so proud of their accomplishments and inspired by their work ethic and commitment to their education. I look forward to future success in the classroom with the continued support of our coaches and academic staff.”

Men’s Basketball posted a 3.56 GPA to establish a new team record. The squad posted a 3.44 mark in the fall, which established a new record at the time. Football crossed the 3.00 mark for the second-straight spring to post a team record mark of 3.04.

Men’s Golf established a new team record at 3.62 after a 3.44 in the fall. Tennis improved from 3.30 in the fall to a new program best of 3.64 in the spring, while Men’s Track & Field’s 3.34 also set a new record.

Additionally in the spring, 89 student-athletes recorded a 4.00 GPA, while 246 registered at least a 3.00. Overall, 75 percent of student-athletes on active rosters were selected to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.