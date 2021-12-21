Kansas Student-Athletes Set School Record with 90 Percent Graduation Success Rate

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas student-athletes set a school record with a combined 90 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR), surpassing the previous record of 85 percent set during both the 2015-16 and 2018-19 academic years. Each of the Kansas Athletics programs registered at least an 83 percent graduation success rate, with four teams posting perfect scores, according to the latest data released by the NCAA.

“The successful pursuit of a degree from the University of Kansas is at the core of our commitment to our outstanding student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “In a college athletics landscape where education is often overshadowed, this outstanding GSR is a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes in the classroom and our staff’s commitment to their academic pursuits.”

This data measures the graduation rates achieved by scholarship student-athletes who began their full-time collegiate careers in Fall 2014.

Men’s Sports

Golf: 100

Basketball: 88

Baseball: 86

CC/Track: 84

Football: 83

Women’s Sports

Basketball: 100

Tennis: 100

Volleyball: 100

Swimming & Diving: 96

Soccer: 95

Rowing: 94

Softball: 91

Golf: 89

CC/Track: 87

The graduation success rate measures the number of scholarship student-athletes who enter an institution and the number who graduate within six years, taking into account transfers and student-athletes who leave in good academic standing.