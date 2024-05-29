Kansas Student-Athletes Tie Department GPA Mark for Third-Consecutive Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third-consecutive semester, Kansas student-athletes achieved a successful semester in the classroom as this past spring they combined for a department grade point average of 3.40.

The 3.40 GPA mark ties a non-COVID era program record for the Jayhawks, which was established during the Spring 2023 semester and then matched in the Fall 2023 semester.

“In a day and age where academic success of student-athletes can get overshadowed, it’s important we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our Jayhawks in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “They have set an unprecedented standard through their hard work and dedication. This is three straight semesters of record-breaking results, and I am so proud of them and grateful for the support of our academic support staff and coaches.”

Kansas had 101 student-athletes achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA for the Spring 2024 semester. Additionally, 80 percent of student-athletes earned Athletic Director’s Honor Roll honors and 293 student-athletes posted a 3.00-3.99 GPA.

Softball set an overall program record with a 3.47 GPA, while Rowing (3.54) and Swimming and Diving (3.81) established non-COVID program records this past spring.

Every Kansas sport program posted a 3.0 team GPA or higher during the Spring 2024 semester, with Swimming and Diving’s (3.81) edging Women’s Golf’s (3.78) for top team honors. All-in-all, there were seven sports that posted a 3.50 or higher GPA with Swimming and Diving, Women’s Golf, Rowing, Volleyball (3.67), Men’s Golf (3.64), Soccer (3.60) and Tennis (3.56).

KU student-athletes have now set or tied a program record in four-straight semesters. In the fall of 2022, the Jayhawks posted a 3.33 combined GPA, which set a non-COVID era record at the time, before each of the past three semesters at 3.40.