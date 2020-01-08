Kansas Student-Athletes Tie Department Record With 3.13 Combined GPA In Fall Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes combined for a 3.13 grade-point average for the 2019 fall semester, tying the department record from spring 2019.

The KU student-athletes also set a department record with a total of 292 student-athletes – 62 percent of students on active rosters – earning Athletic Director’s Honor Roll distinctions by recording a GPA of 3.00 or higher. Of the 292 student-athletes, 51 earned a perfect 4.00 GPA, also a new department record.

“It is great to see our commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes continue to present itself in our record grade point averages,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We like to compete in everything we do so it is exciting to see additional department records set which is a testament to their diligence in the classroom. We appreciate our University Professors, academic support staff, coaches and all those who play a role in assisting our student-athletes achieve the ultimate goal of graduation from the University of Kansas.”

Two teams set new highs, including baseball (3.25 GPA) and men’s cross country (3.36 GPA). Swimming & Diving led all sports with a 3.64 GPA.