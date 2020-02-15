🏀 Kansas Stuns Texas, 82-67

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With four players scoring in double-figures, the Kansas women’s basketball team took down Texas, 82-67, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 15.

With the win, the Jayhawks improved to 13-11 on the year and 2-11 in Big 12 play, while the Longhorns moved to 15-9 overall and 7-5 in conference play.

Moment of the game

The Jayhawks were able to guarantee the victory by going on a 14-7 run to close the game. Sophomore Aniya Thomas fueled the run with a layup at the 3:03 minute mark of the final quarter. Thomas scored four points during the last three minutes of the game. She finished the night with 21 points, marking the third time she has scored 20 or more points and the eighth time as the leading scorer.

Stat of the game

8 – All eight players that stepped on to the court recorded a basket. Four players finished in double-figures with Thomas leading the way scoring 21, followed by junior Tina Stephens (14), freshman Zakiyah Franklin (14) and senior Mariane De Carvalho (12).

Notes

Kansas’ 82-67 victory marks the first win over Texas since Jan. 23, 2013.

Redshirt-sophomore Emma Merriweather and Stephens both recorded their first career starts with the Jayhawks.

KU shot 81.5% from the free-throw line, which is the best percentage the team has shot from the charity stripe this season.

At the end of the first half, the Jayhawks led the Longhorns with a score of 41-31, this is the tenth time this season that the Jayhawks have led at the end of the first half. With the win, the Jayhawks move to 10-1 when they lead going into the second half.

Merriweather led the team with four steals, which set her career-high while at Kansas.

Merriweather was able to grab five rebounds to tie her career-high and came away with three blocks, one shy of her career-high.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will match-up with West Virginia in Morgantown, WV, for the first of back-to-back road games on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. CT.