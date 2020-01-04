🏀 Kansas Suffers First Loss of the Season to Oklahoma State, 67-49

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Kansas women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season to Oklahoma State, 67-49, on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin paced the Jayhawks with 17 points on 8-of-19 (42.1%) shooting from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds and came away with two steals. Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho followed Franklin finishing with nine points on 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting and led the Jayhawks in rebounding with six.

KU went on an 8-3 run around the 3:15 mark of the first quarter to lead OSU, 17-11. The Cowgirls responded by using a 10-0 run to close the gap halfway through the second quarter and took a two-point lead heading into halftime, 31-29.

Oklahoma State took control in the third quarter outscoring Kansas 16-7 and took an 11-point edge into the final quarter, 47-36. The Cowgirls continued to roll in the fourth, opening with an 8-2 run and went on to defeat the Jayhawks, 67-49.

UP NEXT

Kansas will get ready to host No. 19/21 West Virginia for its Big 12 home-opener at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.