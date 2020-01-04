🏀 Kansas Suffers First Loss of the Season to Oklahoma State, 67-49
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Kansas women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season to Oklahoma State, 67-49, on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin paced the Jayhawks with 17 points on 8-of-19 (42.1%) shooting from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds and came away with two steals. Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho followed Franklin finishing with nine points on 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting and led the Jayhawks in rebounding with six.
KU went on an 8-3 run around the 3:15 mark of the first quarter to lead OSU, 17-11. The Cowgirls responded by using a 10-0 run to close the gap halfway through the second quarter and took a two-point lead heading into halftime, 31-29.
Oklahoma State took control in the third quarter outscoring Kansas 16-7 and took an 11-point edge into the final quarter, 47-36. The Cowgirls continued to roll in the fourth, opening with an 8-2 run and went on to defeat the Jayhawks, 67-49.
UP NEXT
Kansas will get ready to host No. 19/21 West Virginia for its Big 12 home-opener at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Franklin fights for the ball as KU battles for a comeback
4Q 3:40 | OSU 62, KU 42
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) January 4, 2020
Media timeout.
Kansas down 5 with 3:54 left in the third.
3Q 3:54 | OSU 40, KU 35
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) January 4, 2020
Zakiyah Franklin leads all scorers with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field through the first half.
Media timeout.
The Cowgirls took a 3-point lead with 4:15 left in the half.
Franklin leads all players with 11 points.
2Q 4:15 | OSU 25, KU 22 pic.twitter.com/C7314JdCRh
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) January 4, 2020
Kansas with a 3-point lead at the first quarter media timeout.
1Q 4:43 | KU 7, OSU 4#RockChalk
— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) January 4, 2020