⚾️ Kansas Suffers Late Loss to No. 24 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Ben Hartl hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, but No. 24 Texas walked it off in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Kansas (29-19, 15-13 Big 12) was trailing 3-2 heading into the ninth. John Nett got on base with two outs for his fourth hit of the night. Then, down to the Jayhawks’ final strike on a full count with two outs, Hartl sent a ball over the wall in left-center field to give Kansas a 4-3 lead.

However, Casey Borba hit a game-tying, pinch-hit solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Jalin Flores then won it a couple batters later on an RBI double that was just out of the reach of a diving Mike Koszewski.

Kansas starter Reese Dutton threw 5.2 innings and allowed three runs while walking four and striking out six. Cooper Moore and Tegan Cain each had scoreless relief appearances, while Hunter Canton suffered the loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas (33-20, 18-10 Big 12) had an opportunity to score in the first inning, but Koszewski was able to record a double play on a flyout and threw the runner out at home trying to score.

• After both teams were scoreless through the first four innings, Texas broke through for the first run of the game in the fifth inning. Will Gasparino tripled on a ball lost in the sky and Jared Thomas hit a 2-out RBI triple to make it 1-0.

• Gasparino came up in the sixth with two outs and the bases loaded and hit a two-run single back up the middle. That stretched it to a 3-0 advantage for Texas.

• Kansas was able to get going offensively in the seventh. The Jayhawks scored two runs on an RBI safety squeeze bunt by Koszewski and an RBI single by Nett. That made it a one-run game at 3-2.

• The Jayhawks were down to their final strike in the game when Hartl blasted his home run to give Kansas a 4-3 advantage.

• Texas matched the two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win in walk-off fashion.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Gage Boehm (5-2)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Hunter Cranton (3-3)

Final line: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

SOCIAL POST OF THE GAME

BEN HARTL = CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/BhWudf7qlE — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) May 17, 2024

NOTABLES

• Hartl hit his 10th home run of the season.

• Nett collected his team-high 22nd multi-hit game of the season. He finished with four of the eight hits for Kansas tonight. The four hits matched his season high. Nett went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in the game.

• Moore has had a scoreless relief appearance in 13 of his last 14 outings (18.1 IP).

UP NEXT

Kansas and Texas will play game two of the three-game series on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.