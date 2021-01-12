🎾 Kansas Sweeps Doubles Against Utah, Split Singles vs. K-State

ARLINGTON, Texas – Picking where they left off Monday, the Jayhawk tennis team swept three-straight doubles matches to start day two of the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual at the Arlington Tennis Center Tuesday afternoon.

“Today was another good competitive effort by our team,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “Each day we are learning a little more about where we currently stand and also the areas of improvement that we need to work on. Tomorrow the goal is to finish the event on a high note and bring our best competitive effort.”

The three-straight doubles victories to start the day, followed by the singles victory by Malkia Ngounoue brought the two-day match win streak to 10 in a row until Sonia Smagina fell short against Kansas State’s Manami Ukita, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

DOUBLES

Malkia Ngounoue/Carmen Roxana Manu def. Anastasia Goncharova/Lindsay Hung, 6-3

Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni def. Anya Lamoreaux/Emily Dush, 6-4

Julia Deming /Tiffany Lagarde def. Madeline Lamoreaux/Jasmine Rich, 6-4

SINGLES

Malkia Ngounoue def. Karine-Marion Job, 6-3, 3-7, 7-6 (5)

Manami Ukita def. Sonia Smagina, 7-6 (3), 6-3

Carmen Roxana Manu def. Maria Linares, 6-4, 6-3

Rosanna Maffel def. Tiffany Lagarde, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

Vasiliki Karvouni def. Margot Decker, 6-3, 6-2

Lilla Barzo def. Julia Deming, 5-1, default

UP NEXT

Kansas wraps up action at the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Arlington Tennis Center.