🎾 Kansas Sweeps Missouri in Border Showdown for Fifth Straight Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Competing in its first Border Showdown since 2012, No. 21 Kansas swept No. 75 Missouri, 4-0, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.

The Jayhawks improve to 29-11 against Missouri all-time, while moving to 6-1 in duals this season. Kansas has now won each of its last five matches, four of which were sweeps.

Kansas began its strong play in doubles where the duo of Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze defeated Missouri’s Emelie Schwarte and Andrea Artimedi, 6-1. Senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren clinched the doubles point for the Jayhawks, taking down Gabriela Martinez and Christine Canete, 6-1. Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey did not finish their match against Mae Canete and Laura Masic, which ended with the score of 5-1.

In singles play, Manu was the first to finish for KU, defeating Scwarte (6-1, 6-2) on Court 3 to give Kansas a 2-0 lead. Ngounoue helped Kansas to its second singles victory by defeating Canete on Court 1 (6-2, 7-6). The Jayhawks clinched the match when Titova was victorious over Masic (6-4 6-4) on Court 2. Silvia Maria Costache, Vuuren, and Gagoshidze all did not finish their singles matches.

Friday’s match vs. Missouri was the first of two ranked duals for the Jayhawks this weekend, as they host No. 44 SMU on Sunday, February 26th at 12 pm. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the Jayhawks as admission is free.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren def. Martinez / C. Canete 6-1

Titova / Gagoshidze def. Schwarte / Artimedi 6-1

Manu / Massey vs. M. Canete / Masic 5-1 (DNF)

Singles