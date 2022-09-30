🏊‍♀️ Kansas Sweeps the Competition in the 2022 Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team hosted a successful Sunflower Showdown in the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kan., where the Jayhawks claimed the first-place position in all the events they raced in.

Kansas competed against local Kansas universities, including Barton County Community College, St. Mary and Sterling College.

The meet started with the 50-yard freestyle, where senior Autumn Looney won with a time of 24.02. Following the 50-yard free was the 100-yard free, won by junior Ellie Wehrmann with a time of 53.20, earning 20 points. The 200-yard free and 500-yard free were also both won by a Jayhawk. Junior Claudia Dougan won the 200-yard free with a time of 1:55.32 and sophomore Addi Barnes won the 500-yard free with a time of 5:10.62.

There was more of the same in the backstroke, with sophomore Lezli Sisung winning the 100-yard back with a time of 56.45, two seconds faster than the nearest swimmer. However, she wasn’t done there, and won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.12. Junior Katie Stonehocker won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.75.

Senior Amelie Lessing won the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:08.31, earning 20 points. Kansas claimed the top-four spots in the 200-yard medley race, with the top time being 1:45.59.