🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swim & Dive Set for Big 12 Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team is set for the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, with the Swimming portion taking place Feb. 24-27, followed by the diving portion March 1-3, inside Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

Due to health and safety protocols, the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will look different than in years past, with this year’s meet consisting of separate swimming and diving portions, with team champions crowned at the conclusion of the diving competition on Wednesday, March 3.

At last year’s Big 12 Championships, the Jayhawks made history by scoring a program record 831 points, behind three individual Big 12 Champions. Kansas finished second overall as a team, behind only Texas.

This year, the Jayhawks competed in a series of virtual meets, while also going 3-1 in dual competitions with victories against Iowa State (Feb. 6, 178-114), Omaha (Nov. 7, 189-103) and TCU (Oct. 17, 187-112), with their sole defeat coming against Arkansas (Jan. 22, 74-226).

The finals portion of the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for all seven days of competition, while live results will be available here.

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, Feb. 24 (4 p.m. CT Finals)

200-yard Medley Relay

800-yard Freestyle Relay

Thursday, Feb. 25 (6 p.m. CT Finals)

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

400-yard Medley Relay

Friday, Feb. 26 (6 p.m. CT Finals)

100-yard Butterfly

400-yard Individual Medley

200-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Freestyle Relay

Saturday, Feb. 27 (6 p.m. CT Finals)

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

1,650-yard Freestyle

200-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Monday, March 1 (7:30 p.m. CT Finals)

3-meter Diving

Tuesday, March 2 (6 p.m. CT Finals)

1-meter Diving

Wednesday, March 3 (6 p.m. CT Finals)

Platform Diving