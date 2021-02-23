🏊♀️ Kansas Swim & Dive Set for Big 12 Championships
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team is set for the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, with the Swimming portion taking place Feb. 24-27, followed by the diving portion March 1-3, inside Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.
Due to health and safety protocols, the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will look different than in years past, with this year’s meet consisting of separate swimming and diving portions, with team champions crowned at the conclusion of the diving competition on Wednesday, March 3.
At last year’s Big 12 Championships, the Jayhawks made history by scoring a program record 831 points, behind three individual Big 12 Champions. Kansas finished second overall as a team, behind only Texas.
This year, the Jayhawks competed in a series of virtual meets, while also going 3-1 in dual competitions with victories against Iowa State (Feb. 6, 178-114), Omaha (Nov. 7, 189-103) and TCU (Oct. 17, 187-112), with their sole defeat coming against Arkansas (Jan. 22, 74-226).
The finals portion of the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for all seven days of competition, while live results will be available here.
Schedule of Events
Wednesday, Feb. 24 (4 p.m. CT Finals)
200-yard Medley Relay
800-yard Freestyle Relay
Thursday, Feb. 25 (6 p.m. CT Finals)
500-yard Freestyle
200-yard Individual Medley
50-yard Freestyle
400-yard Medley Relay
Friday, Feb. 26 (6 p.m. CT Finals)
100-yard Butterfly
400-yard Individual Medley
200-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Backstroke
200-yard Freestyle Relay
Saturday, Feb. 27 (6 p.m. CT Finals)
200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
1,650-yard Freestyle
200-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Butterfly
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Monday, March 1 (7:30 p.m. CT Finals)
3-meter Diving
Tuesday, March 2 (6 p.m. CT Finals)
1-meter Diving
Wednesday, March 3 (6 p.m. CT Finals)
Platform Diving