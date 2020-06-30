📚 Kansas Swimming & Diving Selected to CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for Spring Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the spring 2020 semester the CSCAA announced on Tuesday. This marks the 36th-consecutive semester that the Jayhawks have been recognized by the organization.

The Jayhawks finished with a department record 3.95 overall Grade Point Average (GPA) for the spring semester. KU joins 461 total schools to receive the award for the spring semester and represents 17,982 student-athletes.