📚 Kansas Swimming & Diving Selected to CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for Spring Semester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the spring 2020 semester the CSCAA announced on Tuesday. This marks the 36th-consecutive semester that the Jayhawks have been recognized by the organization.
The Jayhawks finished with a department record 3.95 overall Grade Point Average (GPA) for the spring semester. KU joins 461 total schools to receive the award for the spring semester and represents 17,982 student-athletes.
"No team was unaffected by this spring's pandemic but Athletic Director [Jeff] Long and Chancellor [Douglas] Girod can and should be proud of their team and the work of Clark [Campbell]."CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart
To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America team, programs must have achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher over the course of the semester.
Kansas’ GPA is the fifth-straight semester achieving a 3.60 GPA or higher.
"Our team did a very good job in all facets during an extremely weird year. We are proud of earning a 36th-straight semester as an Academic All-America Team. "Head Coach Clark Campbell
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the CSCAA – the first organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.