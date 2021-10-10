⚽ Kansas Takes Down No. 9 West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A competitive match from start-to-finish ended dramatically with only seven seconds remaining on the clock in double overtime. Sophomore Brie Severns put one in just under the crossbar in the 110th minute of the game on a pass from freshman Raena Childers, giving Kansas a 2-1 victory over No. 9 West Virginia.

“I’m just so proud of the group,” said head coach Mark Francis. “We used seven subs today and the level of intensity didn’t drop. It’s interesting what a difference a weekend makes. Last weekend, we had two disappointing losses. This weekend, we beat a top-25 team and then a top-10 team. Now, I think the group believes we can beat and compete with anybody.”

The win was the second of the week for the Jayhawks, who claimed a 2-1 victory over No. 23 Baylor on Thursday night. This is the first time in program history Kansas has beaten two ranked opponents in a single week.

West Virginia got out to an early lead in the match with a goal in the seventh minute. The combination of Severns and Raena Childers scored the first goal of the day for the Jayhawks as well. In the 13th minute, Severns sent a cross into the box for Childers that she finished just past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper to even up the game.

There would be no scoring for the next 96:53 until the golden goal off the foot of Severns. Severns scored the game-winning goal against Baylor on Thursday night too. She leads the Jayhawks this season with five goals and 14 points.

Kansas improved to 2-1-1 this season in overtime and 7-8-1 overall with a 2-4 record in Big 12 play. West Virginia dropped to 8-3-2 on the season and 2-1-1 in the conference.

Kansas will look to win their third straight on a mid-week trip to Norman, Oklahoma. Kansas will play the Sooners on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.