🎾 Kansas Takes Down Wichita State 6-1 in Home Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis held its home opener against Wichita State at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday, defeating the Shockers, 6-1.

The Jayhawks struck first in doubles as Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey took down Clara Whitaker and Theodora Chantava, 6-1. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze clinched the doubles point for Kansas by defeating Kristina Kudryavtseva and Jessica Anzo, 6-4. Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren did not finish against Natsumi Kurahashi and Lingwei Kong with 5-5 score.

In singles action, Silvia Maria Costache earned the first singles point for Kansas, beating Marlene Forster 6-2, 6-0. No. 26 Ngounoue defeated Anzo 6-1, 6-3 to give Kansas a strong 3-0 lead. Gagoshidze clinched the win for the Jayhawks, taking down Chantava 6-3, 6-3. Manu beat Kong 6-4, 6-2, giving Kansas a 5-0 edge.

The Shockers bounced back with Kudryavtseva defeating Massey 5-7, 0-6, 10-4.

Titova closed out the match, taking down Kurahashi 6-2, 7-5.

The Jayhawks will now participate in ITA Kick-off Weekend, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play Michigan on Jan. 28, followed by either Oklahoma State or Oregon on Jan. 29.

Match Results

Doubles Results

Ngounoue / Van Vuuren (KU) vs Kurahashi / Kong 5-5 (DNF)

Titova / Gagoshidze (KU) def Kudryavtseva / Anzo 6-4

Manu / Massey (KU) def Whitaker / Chantava 6-1

Singles Results

#26 Ngounoue (KU) def Anzo 6-1, 6-3

Titova (KU) vs Kurahashi 6-2, 7-5

Manu (KU) def Kong 6-4, 6-2

Gagoshidze (KU) def Chantava 6-3, 6-3

Kudryavtseva def Massey (KU) 5-7, 6-0, 10-4

Costache (KU) def Forster 6-2, 6-0