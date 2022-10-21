🏊‍♀️ Kansas Takes Lead on Day One of the Kansas Double Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team got off to a hot start in the Kansas Double Dual vs. South Dakota and Lindenwood Friday night, inside Robinson Natatorium.

The Jayhawks started in the pool in the women’s 200 yard medley relay, with the team of Lezli Sisung, Molly Robinson, Lydia Lafferty and Claudia Dougan finishing with a first-place time of 1:44.97. Sisung then took the stage for the 100 yard backstroke, leading the way with a time of 57.42.

Sophomore Addi Barnes led the way in the 1,000 yard freestyle, edging out the competition with a time of 10:31.44

In the 200 yard freestyle, Kansas took all three of the top spots, with junior Ellie Wehrmann taking the top spot with a time of 1:53.62. The Jayhawks again take all three top spots but this time in the 200 yard butterfly. Senior Amelie Lessing paced the way, finishing with a time of 2:05.04. Lessing again took the top spot, beating the competition in the 200 yard individual medley event, securing a time of 2:08.85.