🏊♀️ Kansas Takes Lead on Day One of the Kansas Double Dual
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team got off to a hot start in the Kansas Double Dual vs. South Dakota and Lindenwood Friday night, inside Robinson Natatorium.
The Jayhawks started in the pool in the women’s 200 yard medley relay, with the team of Lezli Sisung, Molly Robinson, Lydia Lafferty and Claudia Dougan finishing with a first-place time of 1:44.97. Sisung then took the stage for the 100 yard backstroke, leading the way with a time of 57.42.
Sophomore Addi Barnes led the way in the 1,000 yard freestyle, edging out the competition with a time of 10:31.44
In the 200 yard freestyle, Kansas took all three of the top spots, with junior Ellie Wehrmann taking the top spot with a time of 1:53.62. The Jayhawks again take all three top spots but this time in the 200 yard butterfly. Senior Amelie Lessing paced the way, finishing with a time of 2:05.04. Lessing again took the top spot, beating the competition in the 200 yard individual medley event, securing a time of 2:08.85.
"I thought tonight we had a good next step after our meet in September. Saw some things that we improved on. Didn’t really regress in any areas, but it was a nice way to start the meet. I told the team, well begun is half done. Tonight, we have to win the recovery and come back tomorrow and replicate what we did tonight. If we can do that, it will be a successful total meet. It was really well started, but the real test will be how we come back tomorrow."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Sophomore Claire Hyatt took the top spot in the 50 yard freestlye, with a time of 24.27, followed by senior Keyla Brown with a time of 24.36.
In the last event of the night, the 800 yard freestyle relay team of Barnes, Dougan, Wehrmann and Eleni Kotzamanis took the top spot with a time of 7:42.39
Freshman Lize van Leeuwen won the three meter diving event, finishing with a score of 309.95. That score is enough to earn Leeuwen a chance to compete at the NCAA Zone Cut three meter event.
Day two of the Kansas Double Dual will continue Saturday at 11 a.m. CT inside Robinson Natatorium.