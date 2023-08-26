⚽️ Kansas Takes on Colorado College at Rock Chalk Park Sunday



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Soccer is set to continue a stretch of four straight home matches at Rock Chalk Park with a meeting against Colorado College on Sunday. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast by Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Sunday will be the annual Salute to Service game at Rock Chalk Park.

Kansas (1-0-2) played to its second draw of the season on Thursday night against Vanderbilt with a final score of 1-1. Senior defender Moira Kelley scored her first career goal in the match. Kelley took a free kick from the midfield circle (approximately 52 yards) and put it over the goalkeeper’s head for a goal. Vanderbilt forced the draw after an equalizer with less than a minute remaining in the match.

Goalkeeper Melania Pasar was named Goalkeeper of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer (Aug. 22) and the Big 12 Conference (Aug. 23) earlier this week. The national honor from TopDrawerSoccer was the first for Pasar, while the conference award marked the second time she received the accolade.

Pasar currently leads the Big 12 in saves (17) and save percentage (.895) through the first three matches of the season. She is also tied for second in the Big 12 in goals against average (0.67). The Jayhawks have only allowed two goals this season, which is the second fewest in the conference.

Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke is leading the team with three points on the season. Klanke started the season opener, playing in her first action since November 2020. Sophomore Lexi Watts has the most shots on the team with seven and her four shots on goal are tied for the most.

Kansas and Colorado College have met four times in program history and the Jayhawks hold a 3-0-1 record all-time against the Tigers. KU earned a 2-0 victory when the teams last played on Sept. 1, 2017 at Rock Chalk Park. A goal in the third minute by Lois Heuchan and a PK goal in the 88th minute by Grace Hagan secured the win. Maddie Dobyns had the shutout in goal.

Colorado College (0-2-1) heads to Lawrence following a 2-0 loss at Colorado on Thursday night. As a team, the Tigers have scored three goals this season and have allowed seven through their first three matches of the season. Colorado College’s leading goal scorer from last season, Shalom Prince, is back and already has scored a goal this year.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its third straight home match on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Arkansas State at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.