Kansas Takes the Top Spot in its First Spring Event

Oklahoma City, Okla. – Kansas Rowing came out on top in two events at The University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday, March 26.

Kansas took the top two spots in its first event of the day. The first boat made up of featuring Audrey Owens, Kinsey Hagedorn, Lily Thomas, Kacie Kinley, Amber Cayci, Melia Martin, Maggie Habben, Ava Winkels, and Arianna McCue finished with a time of 6:48.15. While their teammates finished five seconds behind with a time of 6:53.83, featuring Danica Pecana, Addie Kershner, Loretta Brueckner, Karly Larson, Katie Judd, Julia Isbell, Abby Benedict, Kai Alexander and Shay Pemberton

Finishing out the event, Danielle Brunig, Taylor McLean, Kelly Hagedorn, Amanda Ferguson and Stella Warren were able to take first place with a time of 7:42.11. Alex Daley, Grace Wallrapp, Jacie Goff, Mara Evans and Courtney Costain took third with a time of 7:52.24.