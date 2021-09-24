Kansas Team Health Names Dr. Jarrod Harrall Head Primary Care Team Physician

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas Health System, LMH Health and Kansas Athletics jointly announced today that Dr. Jarrod Harrall has been named Head Primary Care Team Physician. Dr. Harrall comes to Kansas after serving as the team physician for the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. and Colorado College. During the summer of 2021, Dr. Harrall served as part of the USOPC Medical Delegation in Tokyo as the US Olympic and Paralympic Team Physician. This was the third time he has been selected to cover the Olympic Games.

With the upcoming retirement of Dr. Larry Magee, who has served as the Head Team Physician to Kansas student-athletes for more than three decades, a national search was conducted to fill the vacancy.

Travis Goff, Kansas Director of Athletics

“Words cannot express our appreciation for Dr. Magee’s dedication and service to KU student-athletes over the past three decades. His impact has shaped the lives of thousands of student-athletes, both during and after their time in Lawrence. Further, Dr. Magee’s leadership and medical expertise throughout the past 18 months has been instrumental in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping student-athletes, coaches and staff safe and healthy. Thank you, Dr. Magee!”

“As we look to the future, Dr. Harrall brings a tremendous level of experience working with world-class athletes in collegiate programs and national governing bodies, including the USOPC, NFL, MLB, and International Sporting Federations. Those experiences will profoundly benefit our student-athletes in their quest to perform at their highest level. Throughout the search process, Dr. Harrall’s experience and leadership approach shined through and we are extremely confident in his ability to lead Kansas Team Health to new heights. I’m excited to welcome him, his wife, Kylie, and son, Paxton, to Kansas.”

Dr. Jarrod Harrall

“I’m incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to join Kansas Team Health. I look forward to collaborating with such a great group of healthcare professionals and a model that will continue to optimize the health and performance for the student-athletes at the University of Kansas.”

Russ Johnson, LMH Health President & CEO

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Harrall to Kansas Team Health. His experience and expertise will be a strong complement to our excellent team of physicians at OrthoKansas and UKHS. With Dr. Harrall’s uncompromising focus on the care and treatment of the student-athlete, as well as his clear vision for the future of Division 1 medicine, we trust this team will continue to deliver the highest quality care—both on and off the field.”

Dr. Steven Stites, The University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Harrall to The University of Kansas Health System and Kansas Team Health; we believe his insights and experience will benefit the program and the students. The collaboration between KU Athletics, LMH Health and The University of Kansas Health System to put the health and safety of student-athletes at the forefront is core to Kansas Team Health, and we look forward to Dr. Harall’s leadership.”

Dr. Harrall is a board-certified family and sports medicine physician, specializing primarily in sports medicine. He received his medical degree at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He completed a sports medicine fellowship training at Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

A large part of his practice over the past 10 years has been dedicated to the care of elite level athletes. Through Team USA Medical Network, he has provided full spectrum healthcare in all facets of sports medicine across the country. As the Head Team Physician for Colorado College, he has both NCAA administrative and campus leadership responsibilities.

Dr. Harrall’s efforts were recognized nationally in 2020 when he received the prestigious Jack C. Hughston National Sports Physician of the Year awarded by the AASPT/APTA. He is the only non-orthopedic surgeon to ever win this award.

Dr. Harrall enjoys authoring periodicals that contribute important research and innovation to the field of sports medicine. His most notable recognitions to date include: 2009 Resident of the Year (University of Missouri-Kansas City), 2010 AOASM Most Outstanding Research Project (Sport-Related Concussions), and winner of the 2020 Jack C. Hughston National Sports Physician of the Year award (AASPT). Additionally, Dr. Harrall was selected as the US Olympic and Paralympic Team Physician (Tokyo 2020).

Dr. Harrall and his wife, Kylie, are parents to son, Paxton, age four, and they are “incredibly excited to get back to the area.”

Dr. Harrall’s official start date is Dec. 1, 2021.

About Kansas Team Health

Launched in May 2019, Kansas Team Health is a collaboration with Kansas Athletics, The University of Kansas Health System and LMH Health to provide the best care and health resources possible for KU student-athletes. The ground-breaking model for student-athlete care clearly establishes the responsibility of care with medical professionals. While there are some collegiate sports care and training models across the country involving physicians and trainers, the Kansas Team Health model is believed to be the first among major universities to incorporate strength and conditioning coaches — a category of practitioners that has received increased attention across college sports in recent years.