🎾 Kansas Tennis Announces Schedule Changes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Tennis team has altered its upcoming schedule, head coach Todd Chapman announced Thursday.

As previously announced, KU’s match against Iowa on Feb. 4 has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Iowa program. Chapman and the Jayhawks had hoped to schedule another opponent, but were unsuccessful in finding one.

Instead, the Jayhawks will host an intrasquad scrimmage at the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend as the scrimmage will replicate a typical match with scoreboards operated and lineups announced.

“While we are extremely disappointed we won’t get to compete in our first home match Friday night against Iowa, we are hoping fans and supporters will still come out and watch our team compete in an intrasquad scrimmage,” Chapman said.

In addition to that change, the Jayhawks have added a home doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 13 against Wyoming at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. The first match will start at 9:30 a.m., and the second one is set for 2 p.m.

Chapman and the Jayhawks’ next scheduled match is Sunday, Feb. 6 against Arkansas at noon.

“We will now shift our focus to a very good Arkansas team for Sunday,” Chapman said. “We hope our supporters will come out and watch a great collegiate match on Sunday and cheer on our team.”