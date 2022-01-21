🎾 Kansas Tennis Battles Tulsa in Season Opener

TULSA, Okla. – Kansas Tennis played its first match of the 2021-22 season on Friday afternoon in Tulsa, falling 5-2 to the Golden Hurricane in a non-conference matchup.

In doubles action, the Jayhawks went 1-2 with Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Titova earning a 6-4 victory over Rozenkoza/Berlanga of TU. Tulsa would pick up wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 match to hold the edge heading into singles.

Kansas got a victory from No. 2 Maria Titova to open singles play as she won 6-1, 6-2 over Maria Berlanga. The next three matches to finish would go to Tulsa, however, allowing the Golden Hurricane to clinch the victory. Sonia Smagina would also pick up a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Shura Poppe as they played out the matches.

The Jayhawks (0-1) will now participate in ITA Kick-off Weekend, traveling to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Jan. 28, followed by either USC or Miami on Jan. 29.

Tulsa 5, Kansas 2

Friday, Jan. 21 – Tulsa, Okla.

Singles:

No. 91 Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. No. 105 Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) 6-3, 7-5 No. 42 Maria Titova (Kansas) def. Maria Berlanga (Tulsa) 6-1, 6-2 Sonia Smagina (Kansas) def. Shura Poppe (Tulsa) 6-0, 6-2 Valeryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) def. Raphaelle Lacasse (Kansas) 6-3, 6-1 Lily Hutchings (Tulsa) def. Tiffany Lagarde (Kansas) 6-4, 6-1 Leonor Oliveira (Tulsa) def. Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez (Kansas) 6-1, 6-4

Order of finish: 2,6,4,5,3,1

Doubles:

No. 51 Ngounoue/Titova (Kansas) def. Rozenkova/Berlanga 6-4 Monfort/Poppe (Tulsa) def. Smagina/Lagarde 6-3 Hutchings/Martinez (Tulsa) def. Lacasse/Velasquez 6-3

Order of finish: 3,1,2