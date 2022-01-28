🎾 Kansas Tennis Falls in ITA Kickoff Opener

WACO, Texas – Kansas Tennis opened up ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday, Jan. 28, in Waco, Texas, falling 5-2 to No. 22 Baylor in a non-conference matchup.

In doubles action, the Jayhawks went 1-2 with Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez earning a 7-5 victory over Harvison/Baranano of BU. Baylor would pick up wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 match to hold the edge heading into singles.

Kansas got a victory from Maria Titova to open singles play as she won 6-0, 6-1 over Isabella Harvison. The next three matches to finish would go to Baylor, however, allowing the Bears to clinch the victory.

The Jayhawks (0-2) will now face off against No. 23 Miami in the consolation match on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. CT in Waco.

#22 Baylor 5, Kansas 2

Friday, Jan. 28 – Waco, Texas

Singles:

Mel Krywoj (Baylor) vs #105 Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) 6-7, 4-0 (not finished) #42 Maria Titova (Kansas) def. Isabella Harvison (Baylor) 6-0, 6-1 #97 Alina Shcherbinina (Baylor) def. Sonia Smagina (Kansas) 6-2, 6-3 #77 Alicia Herrero (Baylor) vs Raphaelle Lacasse (Kansas) 2-6, 3-4 (not finished) Anita Sahdiieva (Baylor) def. Tiffany Lagarde (Kansas) 6-1, 6-1 Paula Baranano (Baylor) def. Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez (Kansas) 6-2, 6-2

Order of finish: 2,6,5,3

Doubles:

Kryzoj/Herrero (Baylor) def. Ngounoue/Titova (Kansas) 7-6 Shcherbinina/Sahdiieva (Baylor) def. Smagina/Lagarde (Kansas) 1-6 Lacasse/Velasquez (Kansas) def. Harvison/Baranano (Baylor) 7-5

Order of finish: 2,3