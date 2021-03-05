🎾 Kansas Tennis Hosts SEMO on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is back in action on Saturday, March 6, when it hosts SEMO to the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks are winners in three of their last four matches, most recently defeating Iowa State 4-3 in Lawrence on Feb. 27. Kansas is 3-1 at home this season and looking to continue its hot trend of late.

Saturday’s action against SEMO will begin at 1 p.m., with live stats available here and video feed available here.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics continues to rely on the advice of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team on a weekly basis to determine the number of fans permitted in its athletic facilities.

PMAT has set capacity for matches inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 96 total patrons with tickets being allotted 90 minutes prior to match time on a first come first serve basis.

Admittance will remain free of charge, but in an effort to control the number of fans permitted, tickets will be given to fans wishing to be in attendance. This will remain the common practice until further notice. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available at the front desk of the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Following Saturday’s match against SEMO, the Jayhawks will embark on a three-match road trip, before returning home to host Kansas State on March 21 at 2 p.m.