📚 Kansas Tennis Lands Three on Academic All-Big 12 Team

Senior Maria Toran Ribes (Business Marketing), Sophomores Julia Deming (Sports Management) and Sonia Smagina (Liberal Arts) represented the Crimson and Blue in receiving first-team recognition. Toran Ribes paced the trio, earning her second Academic All-Big 12 honor while Smagina and Deming picked up their first.

“I am very happy for all three of our players,” said KU head coach Todd Chapman. “Our goals are to succeed on the court and in the classroom; and Julia, Maria and Sonia set a great example for our team.”

The Big 12 selected 45 honorees for the women’s team. Men and women combined, 70 student-athletes were recognized by the conference. The first team includes 63 selections (22 men and 41 women) with the second team totaling seven (three men and four women).

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.