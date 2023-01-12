🎾 Kansas Tennis Opens Spring Season at the Duel in the Desert

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will begin its 2023 spring season this weekend when the Jayhawks host the Duel in the Desert in Indian Wells, California from January 13-15.

The Duel in the Desert is the first competition of the 2023 Spring season for the Jayhawks, in which Kansas will compete against Texas Tech, Georgia and Auburn in a hidden dual format. The event will feature head-to-head matches between players from all the teams in a format that simulates a dual match with no team scores being kept.

Among the Jayhawks entered in the Duel for the Desert are freshman Silvia Maria Costache, senior Carmen Roxana Manu, junior Jocelyn Massey, sophomore Mariana Manyoma-Valasquez, senior Malkia Ngounoue, redshirt sophomore Maria Titova and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren.

The Jayhawks will kick off the weekend on Friday with play beginning at 2:45 p.m. CT. Kansas will resume play on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. before finishing play on Sunday beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Following the Duel in the Desert, Kansas will return home to host Wichita State for a dual match on Saturday, January 21.