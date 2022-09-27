🎾 Kansas Tennis to Participate in ITA All-American Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. –After opening the 2022 fall season with a pair of tournaments, Kansas will participate in the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina from October 1st-9th.

The Jayhawks went 5-4 (.556) in doubles play this weekend after going 47-54 (.465) last season. Kansas Tennis seeks to continue to improve this mark because the Jayhawks only dropped one match last year after winning the doubles point.

Malkia Ngounoue (ranked 116) beat three ranked opponents this weekend in singles, No. 46 Guilia Morlet of Arizona State, No. 28 Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina, No. 2 Sara Hamner of South Carolina. Ngounoue’s win over Hamner was Ngounoue’s biggest upset in her career. Ngounoue looks to stay strong this week.

Following the ITA All-American Championship the Jayhawks will participate in the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, Illinois from October 7th-9th.