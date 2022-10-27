🎾 Kansas Tennis Unveils 2023 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Tennis has unveiled the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule, which features eight home competitions, two regular season tournaments and the 2023 Big 12 Championship, which will be hosted by the University of Kansas at Rock Chalk Park.

“We are really excited about our 2023 spring tennis schedule,” Head Coach Todd Chapman said. “We have always believed it is important to play a difficult national schedule and this year is no different. We will be challenged match in and match out and we look forward to being pushed because it will only make us more prepared to make a run in postseason play.”

The 2023 calendar year kicks off January 13-15 with the Battle at Indian Wells in Indian Wells, California. The Jayhawks will then return to the Jayhawk Tennis Center to host Wichita State on January 21.

ITA Kickoff Weekend will take place January 28-29 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where Kansas will take on Michigan January 28, followed by a match against Oklahoma State or Oregon on January 29. If the Jayhawks qualify, they will compete at the ITA National Indoor Championship in Seattle, Washington February 10-13.

Kansas will hit the road to take on Arkansas and Memphis in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 10-11.

The Jayhawks will host a trio of schools, Arizona, UC Santa Barbara and Texas Tech from February 17-19 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, before hosting SMU on February 26. Kansas will then hit the road for a four-match road trip at Northwestern (March 3), Old Dominion (March 5), Iowa State (March 10) and West Virginia (March 12).

Kansas will host a pair of Big 12 foes in Baylor (March 17) and Texas (March 19), followed by road trips to Texas Tech (March 24) and TCU (March 26). Kansas then hosts Tulsa (April 4), followed by a road dual against Kansas State (April 8).

The Jayhawks finish off the 2023 regular season by hosting Oklahoma State (April 10) and Oklahoma (April 16).

The 2023 Big 12 Tennis tournament comes to Lawrence April 22-25, which will be Kansas’ fourth time hosting the Big 12 Tennis Tournament. Kansas last hosted the Big 12 Tournament in 2019, when No. 3-seeded Kansas defeated No. 1-seeded Texas, 4-2, to claim the Big 12 Championship.

Jayhawk fans looking to attend one of Kansas’ home matches can find the full Kansas Tennis schedule here. Admission to the Jayhawk Tennis Center is free.