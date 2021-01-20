🏀 Jayhawks Drop Back-and-Forth Affair to Lady Raiders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball lost a back-and-forth affair Wednesday night to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 75-65 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas dropped to 5-5 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is now 8-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

The Jayhawks had three players score in double figures in the contest. Julie Brosseau led the Jayhawks with 14 points. Holly Kersgieter and Aniya Thomas finished with 10 points apiece. Kersgieter also pulled down nine rebounds tying teammate Chisom Ajekwu for a game high.

The two teams were knotted at 17-points apiece after the opening quarter. Brosseau got off to a hot start shooting 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Kansas pulled ahead midway through the second quarter but found themselves in a scoring drought soon thereafter. Texas Tech took advantage and carried a four-point advantage into the half.

Both teams traded buckets out of the break, but Brosseau gave the Jayhawks the lead with her third 3-pointer of the game. Texas Tech immediately tied the game and both teams battled for control of the game. After Kersgieter made a buzzer-beating layup, both teams entered the fourth even with 50 points.

The Lady Raiders jumped out to an early lead, but again Brosseau pulled the Jayhawks even with a three. Alexis Gordon answered with a three of her own on the ensuing possession, and Texas Tech held on to the lead for the remainder of the game.

Kansas did not give up as Texas Tech increased their lead to 10 points. The Jayhawks continually answered the Lady Raiders but could not cut the deficit down. Texas Tech held on to win, sinking five of its last six free throws.

STAT OF THE GAME

4 – With her four free throws tonight Holly Kersgieter improved to a perfect 23-of-23 on the season.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After Texas Tech took a three-point lead four minutes into the fourth quarter, Kansas needed a big shot and Julie Brosseau delivered, finding space from beyond the arc. She drilled the 3-pointer making – her fourth on the night, and set a new Big 12 career high in points.

NOTES

Kansas had three players score in double figures: Aniya Thomas (10), Julie Brosseau (14), and Holly Kersgieter (10).

Kansas had 41 rebounds, the last time Kansas had 40+ rebounds was against New Mexico State on December, 29th, 2020.

Kansas shot 18-22 (81.8%) from the free throw line, the second highest percentage this season.

Julie Brosseau’s team-leading 14 points marked her Big 12 career high.

With nine rebounds in Wednesday night’s game, Chisom Ajekwu topped her then-career high, eight-rebound performance against TCU on Jan. 17.

Holly Kersgieter went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, and remains perfect from the free throw line this season.

Ioanna Chatzileonti set a Big 12 career high with seven points.

UP NEXT

Kansas is back in action Saturday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. (CT) in Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas State. Part one of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.