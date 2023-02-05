⛳️ Kansas Tied for 10th Behind Clark’s Career Low Round

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind a career-low 5-under 67 by sophomore Lauren Clark, Kansas women’s golf is tied for 10th place after day one at the UCF Challenge at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The 18-team tournament field played 18 holes Sunday and KU shot a 285 (-3) in its first round, which ties for the fifth-lowest 18-hole team round in Kansas women’s golf history. Wake Forest leads the field at 20-under, four shots ahead of second place Northwestern at 16-under.

“We hit a lot of great shots out there and had many birdie opportunities which you’ll have on this course,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It was a total team effort today with all players shooting 74 or lower.”

Clark’s 5-under, which included five birdies, 13 pars and no bogies puts her tied for fifth and only three shots out of first. The 67 ties for the fourth-lowest round in KU history and is Clark’s 18-hole career low.