⛳️ Kansas Tied for 10th Behind Clark’s Career Low Round
ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind a career-low 5-under 67 by sophomore Lauren Clark, Kansas women’s golf is tied for 10th place after day one at the UCF Challenge at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
The 18-team tournament field played 18 holes Sunday and KU shot a 285 (-3) in its first round, which ties for the fifth-lowest 18-hole team round in Kansas women’s golf history. Wake Forest leads the field at 20-under, four shots ahead of second place Northwestern at 16-under.
“We hit a lot of great shots out there and had many birdie opportunities which you’ll have on this course,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It was a total team effort today with all players shooting 74 or lower.”
Clark’s 5-under, which included five birdies, 13 pars and no bogies puts her tied for fifth and only three shots out of first. The 67 ties for the fourth-lowest round in KU history and is Clark’s 18-hole career low.
“I’m really happy for Lauren and her 67 today with 5 birdies and no bogies,” Kuhle said. “She was confident, had very good energy and was sharp with her full swing and short game today.”
KU sophomore Jordan Rothman shot an even-par 72 in her first round with three birdies putting her tied for 43rd in the 96-golfer field. Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton and sophomore Johanna Ebner shot 1-over (73) in their first rounds. Hamilton tallied two birdies and Ebner three. The duo is currently sitting tied for 55th. Super-senior Abby Glynn is 2-over (74) with one birdie and is tied for 66th.
The second round of the UCF Challenge will get underway Monday, Feb. 6, morning at 8:30 a.m. (Central) and live scoring can be found via Golfstat.com here.