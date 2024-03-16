⛳️ Kansas Ties for Ninth at Florida State Match Up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team finished the Florida State Match Up tied for ninth after completing the final round of the event on Saturday.

Duke claimed the victory with a final score of -30, while Florida State (-20) and Georgia (-5) rounded out the top three. Katie Lie out of Duke claimed the individual championship with a final score of -12 (204).

Leading the way for Kansas was Lily Hirst, who shot a final round score of +2. She finished the event tied for 17th, as she scored even par throughout the three rounds.

“I’m super proud of the team effort today with our top three scorers,” said head coach Lindsay Kuhle after the third round. “Hanna (73), Lily (74) and Lauren (76) were good today with tough pins. This course is a challenge with ball striking on approach shots and around the green.”

Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner were the other two Jayhawks that placed in the Top 50. After sitting tied for 37th after the first two rounds, Rothman shot a 78 in the third round to finish tied for 44th. Ebner struggled to get it going, as she went nine over in the third round after only being two-over through the first two rounds.

Hanna Hawks and Lauren Clark both finished tied for 58th with total scores of +14. Lyla Louderbaugh rounded out the standings for KU, as she placed tied for 61st as the individual.

“This tournament and course exposed our weaknesses and we have a good idea on how to continue to improve and compete against the best in the country,” added Kuhle. “We have 10 days to work extremely hard and prepare for Arizona State, and I know out ladies will put in the work.”

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will travel to Phoenix, Arizona for the PING/ASU Invitational, March 28-30 at Papago Golf Club.