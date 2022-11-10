👟 Kansas to Compete at NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan — Kansas men’s and women’s cross country will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo., on Friday, November 11. The women will be the first to hit the course, with the 6K scheduled at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by the men who will wrap things up at 12:00 p.m. CT with the 10K.

This is the second postseason meet for the Jayhawks. Both teams competed at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, October 28.

The women will kick things off Friday, with junior Lona Latema leading the Jayhawks. Latema hopes to repeat her 13th place finish at last year’s NCAA regional meet and become the sixth women Jayhawk to make a trip to the NCAA championship event. Earlier this season, Latema finished 78th overall on the Gans Creek Course.

Junior Avryl Johnson, sophomores Kenadi Kruger, Addie Coppinger, Aaliyah Moore, Eden Schwarz, freshmen Olivia Kruger and Tori Wingrove will compete with Latema on the course.

On the men’s side, junior Chandler Gibbens looks to repeat the race he ran earlier this year at the Gans Creek Course, where he ran a 23:39.1 8K and finished second overall at the Gans Creek Classic. Sophomore TJ Robinson, Peter Walsdorf, Cale Littrell, Sam Hubert, freshmen Quenton Walion, Treyson True and Tanner Newkirk will join Gibbens on the course.