⛳️ Kansas to Compete at the Battle of the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team will conclude its fall portion of the 2022-23 season at the Battle at the Beach, Oct. 28-30, at Club Campestre San Jose in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a 17-team field, the Battle at the Beach is a 54-hole tournament that will consist of 18-holes played each day. On Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, Kansas will tee off at 9 a.m. (Central) with a shotgun start. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Jayhawks will tee off at 8 a.m (Central) with a shotgun start. The Club Campestre San Jose Golf Course has a par 72 and measures 6,250 yards.

KU will travel five for the Battle at the Beach, with super-senior Esme Hamiliton, sophomores Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner, senior Pear Pooratanaopa and freshman Anna Wallin. In her last outing, Ebner finished in fifth at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, Oct. 17-18, to record her first top-five finish of her KU career. Wallin from Heisingborg, Sweden, will compete in her first collegiate event.

Kansas posted its third top-10 finish of the fall at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational placing fourth. The Jayhawks’ other top-10 finishes include ninth at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, Sept. 12-13, and ninth at the “Mo” Morial Invitational in Bryan, Texas, Sept. 20-21.

Joining Kansas at the Battle of the Beach are host TCU, Arkansas, Baylor, Charlotte, Clemson, East Tennessee State, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, UNT, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Live scoring for the Battle at the Beach will be via Birdiefire.com and can be found here.