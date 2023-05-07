Open Search
🥎 Kansas to Compete in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship

Bracket

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will open play at the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship as the No. 6 seed and will face third-seeded Oklahoma State in the opening round on Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Jayhawks finished sixth, winning the most conference games in a season since 2016. The Jayhawks and Cowgirls will face off at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday in the opening round. A Kansas win would put KU in the second round of the tournament on Friday, against the winner of No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Texas Tech.

Fans will be able to watch via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Follow the official Kansas Softball Twitter page to stay updated throughout the week.

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Schedule

First Round – Thursday, May 11
Noon Game 1: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+
3 p.m. Game 2: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas Tech Big 12 Now on ESPN+
6 p.m. Game 3: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Semifinals – Friday, May 12
1 p.m. Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 winner ESPNU
4 p.m. Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Final – Saturday, May 13
2 p.m. Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner ESPN2
