🥎 Kansas to Compete in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will open play at the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship as the No. 6 seed and will face third-seeded Oklahoma State in the opening round on Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Jayhawks finished sixth, winning the most conference games in a season since 2016. The Jayhawks and Cowgirls will face off at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday in the opening round. A Kansas win would put KU in the second round of the tournament on Friday, against the winner of No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Texas Tech.

Fans will be able to watch via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Follow the official Kansas Softball Twitter page to stay updated throughout the week.