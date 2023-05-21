⚾️ Kansas to Face Texas in Opening Game of Big 12 Championship

IRVING, Texas – Kansas will begin the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship with a matchup against Texas at 12:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas (24-30, 8-16 Big 12) received the No. 8 seed in the field, while Texas (38-18, 15-9 Big 12) was awarded the No. 1 seed. Texas won two out of three games against Kansas earlier this month, despite Kansas nearly staging a late comeback in both defeats.

The winner of the contest moves on to play the winner of No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Kansas State on Thursday, May 25, at 4 p.m. CT, while the two losing teams will meet in an elimination game on Thursday at 9 a.m. CT.

The opposite side of the bracket consists of No. 2 Oklahoma State facing No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 3 West Virginia playing No. 6 Texas Tech.

Kansas has seen improvement under first-year head coach Dan Fitzgerald by increasing the team’s win total by four games overall and doubling the team’s win total in conference play. The trip to the tournament is the program’s first since 2021 and will be seeking its first win in the tournament since 2019.

The Big 12 Championship features seven squads with a top-50 RPI, and all nine Big 12 members have a strength of schedule in the top-75.

Tickets for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12.

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 – No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Kansas State – 9 a.m. – ESPNU

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 3 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 6:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 27

Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+