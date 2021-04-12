⚾ Kansas to Host Air Force for Midweek Clash

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (18-13, 2-7 Big 12) host Air Force (13-11, 7-8 Mountain West) April 13-14 at Hoglund Ballpark after the series was moved from Colorado Springs due to impending inclement weather in Colorado. Game one will start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, while the series concluding game on Wednesday will have a 1 p.m. first pitch.

The Jayhawks played five games last week, going 3-2 with a doubleheader sweep over Texas Southern and a victory over Big 12 foe Oklahoma. Jonah Ulane pitched the final 2.1 innings against the Sooners Saturday, April 10, earning his first victory of the season. Ulane recorded three strikeouts against the eight batters he faced.

Tavian Josenberger tallied a career-day, going 6-for-6 at the plate with a double and triple. Josenberger is the first Jayhawk to complete a six-hit performance since current Jayhawk assistant coach Ritchie Price. Josenberger completed his stellar week with 12 hits in 20 at bats, while adding a pair of walks and two sacrifice bunts. Against the Sooners, he finished with a .727 average (8-for-11).

A pair of Jayhawks – James Cosentino and Anthony Tulimero – also helped fuel the offense in Saturday’s 8-7, 10th-inning victory over OU. Tulimero was the first one to send a blast beyond the outfield wall, helping KU record a five-run inning. After Oklahoma tied it in the seventh, neither team was able to score until the top of the 10th. Cosentino laced a one-out, home run over the left field wall, which proved to be the winning run in the contest.

Sam Brady is slated to make his first start as a Jayhawk. The lefty was originally scheduled to start the second game of a two-game series at Lafayette, but due to weather the game was canceled. Everhett Hazelwood will be the starter for Wednesday and has made six starts this season.