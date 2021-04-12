⚾ Kansas to Host Air Force for Midweek Clash
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (18-13, 2-7 Big 12) host Air Force (13-11, 7-8 Mountain West) April 13-14 at Hoglund Ballpark after the series was moved from Colorado Springs due to impending inclement weather in Colorado. Game one will start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, while the series concluding game on Wednesday will have a 1 p.m. first pitch.
The Jayhawks played five games last week, going 3-2 with a doubleheader sweep over Texas Southern and a victory over Big 12 foe Oklahoma. Jonah Ulane pitched the final 2.1 innings against the Sooners Saturday, April 10, earning his first victory of the season. Ulane recorded three strikeouts against the eight batters he faced.
Tavian Josenberger tallied a career-day, going 6-for-6 at the plate with a double and triple. Josenberger is the first Jayhawk to complete a six-hit performance since current Jayhawk assistant coach Ritchie Price. Josenberger completed his stellar week with 12 hits in 20 at bats, while adding a pair of walks and two sacrifice bunts. Against the Sooners, he finished with a .727 average (8-for-11).
A pair of Jayhawks – James Cosentino and Anthony Tulimero – also helped fuel the offense in Saturday’s 8-7, 10th-inning victory over OU. Tulimero was the first one to send a blast beyond the outfield wall, helping KU record a five-run inning. After Oklahoma tied it in the seventh, neither team was able to score until the top of the 10th. Cosentino laced a one-out, home run over the left field wall, which proved to be the winning run in the contest.
Sam Brady is slated to make his first start as a Jayhawk. The lefty was originally scheduled to start the second game of a two-game series at Lafayette, but due to weather the game was canceled. Everhett Hazelwood will be the starter for Wednesday and has made six starts this season.
GAME 32-33
Date: April 13-14
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Stadium/Field: Hoglund Ballpark
Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
OPPONENT PREVIEW: AIR FORCE
Air Force enters the two-game midweek clash 13-11 overall and 7-8 in the Mountain West. The Falcons last played at Fresno State April 10-11, capturing the series finale 12-6. Air Force has Mountain West series victories over UNLV and Nevada.
Paul Skenes is Air Force’s team leader at the plate and also on the mound. Skenes boasts team highs in batting average (.340), hits (32), home runs (5), RBI (17), total bases (53) and slugging percentage (.564). Skenes also has a 2.08 ERA in eight appearances with one win and four saves. He has pitched 13.0 innings, while striking out 14.
As a team, Air Force has a .279 average, while amassing 234 hits to 199 strikeouts. On the mound, the Falcons have a 5.83 ERA in 207 innings pitched.
UP NEXT
Kansas hosts Big 12 foe Baylor April 16-18 at Hoglund Ballpark.