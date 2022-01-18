🏀 Kansas to host ESPN College GameDay on January 29th

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN announced tonight during the Kansas at Oklahoma game that College GameDay Covered by State Farm will broadcast live on Saturday, Jan. 29 in advance of the Kentucky at Kansas men’s basketball game.

This will mark the 10th time, and first since 2020, that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse, which Rece Davis has described as “the best place to see a game on the planet.”

The Douglas County mask mandate will still apply to this event with masks required while inside Allen Fieldhouse. The event is free to the public and doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday for fans wanting to attend the morning show.

The one-hour GameDay show will begin at 10 a.m. (Central) with tipoff vs. Kentucky slated for 5 p.m. (Central), also on ESPN. The Kansas-Kentucky contest is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kansas has won four of the last five meetings with Kentucky with the last a 65-62 KU win in the 2020 Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Kansas will be the first on-site location for College GameDay for the 2021-22 season as the show has originated from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, its first two weeks. ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

Jan. 29 will mark the 23rd time the Jayhawks will be featured on GameDay, with 19 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. The Jayhawks are 13-6 in their previous regular-season appearances (16-6 overall). Below is a complete list of Kansas’ all-time appearances on GameDay.

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Regular Season; *Part of a day/night show with Wichita State)

Jan. 29, 2005 – Texas at Kansas (W, 90-65)

Feb. 25, 2006 – Kansas at Texas (L, 55-80)

Feb. 4, 2007 – Texas A&M at Kansas (L, 66-69)

March 1, 2008 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 88-74)

Jan. 30, 2010 – Kansas at Kansas State (W, 81-79 [ot])

Jan. 29, 2011 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 90-66)

Feb. 4, 2012 – Kansas at Missouri (L, 71-74)

Feb. 16, 2013 – Texas at Kansas (W, 73-47)

March 1, 2014 – Kansas at Oklahoma State (L, 65-72)

Jan. 17, 2015 – Kansas at Iowa State (L, 81-86)

*Feb. 28, 2015 – Texas at Kansas (W, 69-64)

Jan. 30, 2016 – Kentucky at Kansas (W, 90-84 [ot])

Feb. 13, 2016 – Kansas at Oklahoma (W, 76-72)

Jan. 28, 2017 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 79-73)

Feb. 17, 2018 – West Virginia at Kansas (W, 77-69)

Feb. 24, 2018 – Kansas at Texas Tech (W, 74-72)

Jan. 26, 2019 – Kansas at Kentucky (L, 63-71)

Jan. 25, 2020 – Tennessee at Kansas (W, 74-68)

Feb. 11, 2020 – Kansas at Baylor (W, 64-61)

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Postseason)

April 8, 2008 – vs. Memphis (W, 75-68 [ot])

April 6, 2008 – vs. North Carolina (W, 84-66)

March 11, 2006 – vs. Nebraska (W, 79-65)