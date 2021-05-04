⚾ Kansas to Host Missouri State Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks host Missouri State for its final regular season home nonconference competition Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

The Jayhawks (24-21, 4-11 Big 12) played five nonconference games last week, and earned a 10-2 victory over North Dakota State in the weekend series.

In the Saturday victory over NDSU, Eli Davis pitched a season-high seven innings, while striking out eight in the 10-2 victory. Daniel Hegarty relieved Davis and pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Jonah Ulane tallied a two-strikeout, scoreless ninth. It moved Kansas to 22-0 when holding a lead after the seventh inning.

James Cosentino set the offensive tone at the plate against the Bison in the Saturday victory, hitting two homes runs and accounting for three RBI. It was the first two-home run game of his career. Skyler Messinger also logged multiple RBI in the contest, adding two on a 2-for-4 performance. Four other Jayhawks logged RBI in the victory.

Steve Washilewski is slated to start against the Missouri State Bears Wednesday. Washilewski has made 11 appearances with two starts this season, while recording 14 strikeouts in 27.0 innings pitched.