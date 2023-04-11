🎾 Kansas to Host Pair of Ranked Opponents this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will close out its regular season at home this weekend as the Jayhawks host No. 18 Oklahoma State on Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. CT, followed by No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday, April 16 at 12 p.m. CT.

Sunday’s match against Oklahoma will serve as Senior Day, as the program will celebrate senior Roxana Manu.

Kansas recently took down No. 68 Tulsa, 4-0 and Kansas State, 4-3, this weekend to improve to 14-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Jayhawks are 8-1 at home and are on a three-match win streak and are now ranked No. 22 in the country.

Super senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren are ranked 50th in doubles. Ngounoue is now ranked 64th in singles.

After closing out the regular season this weekend, the Jayhawks will host the Big 12 Tournament from April 20-23 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center and Lawrence Sports Pavilion.